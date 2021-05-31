WPP TOKEN (WPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.66 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $29,610.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

