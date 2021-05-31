xDai Price Reaches $9.20 on Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, xDai has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00025073 BTC on popular exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and $2.05 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,375,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,676,703 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

