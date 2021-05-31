Xensor (XSR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $112,976.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor (XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

