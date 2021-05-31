XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.19% of XPEL worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock worth $6,541,216 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

