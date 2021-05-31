Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.