Xponance Inc. Sells 106 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.