Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $8.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $110.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,960 over the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

