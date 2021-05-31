Ycash Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $42,293.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.00427695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00293099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00160537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,194,338 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.