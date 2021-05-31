Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.70

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 4381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.