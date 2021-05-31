YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $73,193.63

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00010220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $73,193.63 and approximately $163,617.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

