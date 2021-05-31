Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

