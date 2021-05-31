Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $384.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.22 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,815.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,780.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,946.91. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.