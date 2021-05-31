Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

DIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 133,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.