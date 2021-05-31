Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equifax by 146.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,107. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.