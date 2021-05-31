Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Gentex reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Gentex by 368.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.