Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post $469.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.