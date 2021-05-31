Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $932.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.80 million and the lowest is $924.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after buying an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 268,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

