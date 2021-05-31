Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

NYSE:OPBK opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

