Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,648 shares of company stock worth $3,630,320. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.18. 469,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,111. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

