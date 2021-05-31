Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce sales of $535.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.44 million to $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $512.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

