Zacks: Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 595,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

