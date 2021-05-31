Zacks: Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report $533.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.54 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.