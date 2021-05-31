Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.32. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

