Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $46.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.07 million to $46.42 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a P/E ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

