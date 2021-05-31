Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $102.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $398.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.23 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

