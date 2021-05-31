Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bally’s posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 557,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -241.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.