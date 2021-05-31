Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.