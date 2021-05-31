Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gogo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.