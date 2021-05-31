Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.15 Million

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $471.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HEICO has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $142.89.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

