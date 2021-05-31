Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $679.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.40 million and the highest is $696.90 million. IDEX posted sales of $561.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.66 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.