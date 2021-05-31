Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $12,479,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

