Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce $25.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.85 million to $26.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $108.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.40. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.