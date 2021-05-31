Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $39.62. 99,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,906. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

