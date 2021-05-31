Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $39.62. 99,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,906. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
