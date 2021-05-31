Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.13) and the highest is ($1.70). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.