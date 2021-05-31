Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HELE stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.48. The company had a trading volume of 205,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.83. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
