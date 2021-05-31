Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.48. The company had a trading volume of 205,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.83. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.