Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.76. 700,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

