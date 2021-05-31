Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.76. 700,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

