Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $130.63. 4,278,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

