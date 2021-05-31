Zacks: Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.89. 2,853,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

