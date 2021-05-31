Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $132.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

