Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.69 EPS

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.85. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. 2,128,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

