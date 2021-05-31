Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.69 EPS

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.85. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. 2,128,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.