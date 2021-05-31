Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Zacks Investment Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -1.13.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

