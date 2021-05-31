Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

