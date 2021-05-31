Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $75.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.01074426 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00164911 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

