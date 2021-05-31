Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,017.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

