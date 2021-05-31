Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,615,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,659,000 after purchasing an additional 174,876 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 192,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $300.60. 1,430,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.15. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

