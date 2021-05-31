Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 430,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,306,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,043,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $163.14 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

