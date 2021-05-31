Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

