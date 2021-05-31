Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 366.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 913,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.3% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,880. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

