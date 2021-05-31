Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

