Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up approximately 1.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 44.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in The Kroger by 365.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KR traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,903. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.